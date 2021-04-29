Double Masks For Added Protection From COVID? Masks Key To Whole Families Testing Positive

A new study by the University of North Carolina Health Care has revealed that wearing two face coverings can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles as it will prevent them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19. While speaking to Republic, Dr Dhruv Chaudhary of PGIMS Rohtak urged people to wear a double mask-- a cloth and surgical mask as it prevents COVID-19 infections by 85 to 88% and requested them to strictly adhere to COVID-Appropriate Behaviour.

Why is it necessary to wear Double-Mask?

"I think it's very important. I have been a past president of the Indian Society Of Critical Care Medicine and we lead a movement in the state -- Jab and CAB. Jab is already there and follow COVID Appropriate behaviour (CAB) the single important thing that makes difference is to wear a mask. We are focusing on the mask because today we know very clearly that this disease spreads airborne which means when you speak, laugh, eat or open up together in a closed area without even realising that it spreads and we think we are following everything. This is the reason that we are witnessing high secondary attack rates and practically the whole family is getting infected. So now the only way which is now evident is-- people in close contact wearing a mask the spread can be decreased by 88 to 90%. Nowadays, we are witnessing that a large number of people are wearing cloth mask instead of a surgical mask," said Dr Chaudhary.

"The basic criteria of the mask are that if seen from the light it should not be visible. When the surgical mask is used along with the combination of cloth mask it provides a double layer. When masks get wet it needs to be changed within 6 to 8 hours. The probability of spreading infection by coughing reduces and the other person also would not get infected. When two masks are combined it is as good as the common man's N-95," he added.

Misconception of N-95 vs Double Masks

Dr Chaudhary explained that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has come up with guidelines where they are recommending double masks to prevent the spread. The idea is that it gives two-layer protection and if something gets wet and you are not able to throw or change it that's one part. The surgical masks have to be worn inside and the cloth mask to be worn outside. As far as N-95 masks are concerned, the same standard mask in Europe are called FFP2-- it provides protection by 90 to 95%. So, here you need not double the mask but we preserve N-95 primarily for the people working in Healthcare (hospital settings, ICU).

"So by double masking, we can nearly go to the same amount of efficiency which is provided by N-95. Secondly, the cotton masks can be reused up to 30 times or so depending upon the manufacturer. Probably it is more comfortable for us and simultaneously it provides good protection and is reusable but surgical masks should be used single time with proper disposal," he said

People Vaccinated should continue wearing Mask?

Dr Chaudhary stated, "if you see the CDC it's full of ifs and buts-- what they are saying in all the groups which are fully vaccinated, 2 weeks post-vaccination because their primary vaccination has been Moderna or Pfizer. But still, they are recommending to wear masks but for those who are vaccinated, social distancing has to be maintained. When you read the CDC they are trying to put Social, cultural and economical life back on track but the people with whom you are sitting should be vaccinated."

"None of the vaccines is providing us sterilising immunity-- it simply means it can not prevent infection what it actually prevents is the disease. The reason behind is because we need certain kind of immunoglobulins in the nasal and oral mucosa or the respiratory mucosa which is immunoglobulin-A what we are receiving after the vaccination is immunoglobulin-G. So they reduce the impact of the infection and prevents it from becoming a disease. So I still recommend people to wear a mask."

"People will be completely immunised after two weeks of vaccination-- a 6 to 8 weeks period for Covishield. So please continue following COVID-Appropriate Behaviour. Jab and CAB are the two things going to be our saviour. The government is doing the Jab part and CAB people need to do it, he said.

