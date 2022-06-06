West Bengal: Double Murder In Kolkata's Bhowanipore Area; STF Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident of double murder, a husband and wife were found brutally killed in West Bengal's Bhowanipore on Monday. The two victims have been identified as Ashok Shah and his wife Reshmi Shah. The bodies of the victims have been recovered at the Harish Mukherjee Road in Bhowanipore.

Republic Bangla has learned that the West Bengal Police have reached the spot of the homicide. Top sniffer dogs have been called in. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and DCP South Divison Akash Magharia have also arrived at the location along with the Mayor.

The Special Task Force (STF) has taken up the investigation in the case and the whole area is being combed. The search operations are currently underway and the Forensic Team is also working on the spot. Sources have revealed that till 6 pm, the daughter of the deceased couple was also there.

More details are awaited.