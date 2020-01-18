'They May Not Be Talking To Each Other': NCP's Sule Claims PM & Shah Differing On NRC

NCP leader Supriya Sule on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and alleged that both the leaders are giving contrasting statements over the issue. She said that she doubted whether the duo were on talking terms.

'I was in Parliament...'

Alleging that BJP is unable to run the economy as it has created the atmosphere of disturbance due to NRC and Citizenship law, Sule said, "The Prime Minister and Home Minister are giving contrasting statements which makes me doubt that they might not be talking to each other. I was in Parliament when the Home Minister said he will implement the NRC across India while Prime Minister Modi is now saying that there is nothing like that."

She criticized the Centre on economic slowdown and said that foreign countries are in "fear whether they shall invest in India or not." NCP leader also participated in a protest of women in Agripada against the CAA and NRC. The women protestors were seen holding the Tricolour and anti-CAA placards.

'In Mumbai, nobody is Hindu or Muslim'

The NCP leader said the Maharashtra government will stand by the citizens of the State in opposition to the laws. “We know what is in the people’s mind and the same thing is on our mind as well. In Mumbai, nobody is Hindu or Muslim, everyone is a Mumbaikar and these laws will not be able to discriminate between us. A woman can run a house but can also break a government. This is the power of a saree or a burqa,” she said.

On Friday, the Punjab government passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the State Assembly, becoming the second state to do so after Kerala. State Minister Brahm Mohindra moved the resolution against the CAA on the second day of the two-day special Assembly session. The newly amended citizenship law grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(with ANI inputs)