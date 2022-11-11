In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Thursday, former Delhi High Court judge SN Dhingra levelled a sensational charge against Congress. He claimed that his rating was downgraded after he convicted some accused as the special judge for the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases. According to him, the then Congress government at the Centre had tried to halt his elevation as a judge of the Delhi HC. Justice Dhingra also headed a three-member SIT constituted by the Supreme Court in 2018 to examine if cases linked to the riots closed for want of evidence or due to shoddy probe could be reopened.

Maintaining that the judiciary had failed to give justice to the 1984 riots victims, retired HC judge SN Dhingra opined, "If the Supreme Court passes a general order saying that delay stands condoned in all cases where the appeal is to be filed, the appeals will be filed. All the appeals are time-barred. The administration didn't file the appeal which should have been done". He added, "The special judge named by the High Court- SS Bal was very close to HR Bharadwaj. It didn't find any other judge? He had no experience in criminal law. He was a revenue advocate".

Casting aspersions on the Congress government, he alleged, "That was the time when the government used to appoint judges. The cases to me and convictions started. After that, I was downgraded. My rating was downgraded. An effort was made that I should not reach the High Court."

Congress backs Jagdish Tytler

Justice Dhingra's indictment of Congress comes amid the party appointing 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler a member of its election committee for the upcoming MCD polls. A senior leader of Congress, Tytler has served as a Union Minister in the past. Along with Sajjan Kumar, he was another mainstream Congress leader who was accused of leading mobs to kill Sikhs. While the Nanavati Commission hinted at his role in the riots, successive Congress governments did not show the inclination to press charges against him.

In fact, he was even inducted as a minister after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power at the Centre. During the second term of the UPA government, the CBI gave a clean chit to Tytler. But a Sessions Court rejected the closure report and ordered an investigation into his role. Tytler was also present at the AICC headquarters when Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as the Congress president.