In a major update, the Delhi High Court affirmed that dowry death cases of wives cannot be repealed by simple settlement between the accused and the complainant. This comes after the HC had recently refused to quash an FIR filed against a man after his wife died by suicide due to alleged harassment for dowry. Single-judge Justice Mukta Gupta stated that demand for dowry is a social evil and if it leads to a woman's death, it is a crime against society.

As per Bar and Bench, the HC stated, "In the present case a woman has committed suicide within five months of the marriage due to the harassment caused by the husband and his family members and the offence punishable under Section 304-B IPC is not only a grave and heinous offence but an offence against the society actuated by the social evil of demand of dowry, thus needs deterrence and, therefore, cannot be quashed on the basis of settlement arrived at between the accused and the complainant."

Dowry a social evil, but change has to come from within society: Supreme Court

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had said that dowry is a social evil and there is no doubt about it but change has to come from within the society as to how a woman should be treated and how people should regard a woman who comes into the family. The apex court had referred to the plea on the issue to the law commission and said that there are restraints on the jurisdiction of this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution to craft remedies which essentially require legislative reforms.

A bench led by Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna, while disposing of the PIL had said, “A dialogue on considering what measures would support the existing legislation on the subject can be initiated. It is in this backdrop that we are of the view that it may be appropriate if the Law Commission of India considers the issue in all its perspectives. The petitioners are at liberty to submit a note of research and on all relevant aspects for the benefit of the Law Commission.”

The bench had added, “Law reforms is a necessity but a change has to come from within the society as to how we treat a woman, how the society regards a woman, who comes into the family, how the social life of a woman is evolved. This concerns the social basic value of a marriage as an institution. This is about a social change, which the reformers have written about and are continuing to do so.”

Image: PTI/Representative/Unsplash