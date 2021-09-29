DPCC against using treated waste water in anti-smog guns in active work zones

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has advised against using treated waste water in anti-smog guns for preventing dust suspension in active work zones.

It has also asked project proponents to deploy at least one anti-smog gun at construction and demolition sites measuring less than 20,000 square meters and two such devices at sites measuring between 20,000 sqm and 40,000 sqm.

Sites having a built up area of 40,000 sqm to 60,000 sqm will require three anti-smog guns and those measuring 60,000 sqm to 80,000 will need four of them, according to guidelines issued by the DPCC.

Anti-smog gun, also called spray gun, mist gun or water cannon, is suitable for suppressing or settling down localised dust in a work-zone. It is found to be suitable for controlling industrial dust in mining, grinding, coal or mineral handling and stone crushers.

Anti-smog guns customised for urban areas typically use 40 to 250 liters of water per minute. This amount may vary depending upon their type and specifications.

“Water to be used should be free from coliforms, viruses and bacteria. If necessary, disinfection of water may be practiced… Use of treated waste water is not advised in active work-zones where construction workers are expected to be present,” the guidelines read.

The DPCC advised agencies to obtain conventional electric supply to operate anti-smog guns wherever possible, or use CNG and LPG-operated generator sets.

"Fossil fuels should be used only in emergent conditions," it said.