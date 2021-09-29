DPCC Bans Sale And Bursting Of Firecrackers In Delhi Till 1 January 2022

Considering the pollution rate and COVID-19 pandemic situation in the national capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), on Tuesday, September 28, issued an order to completely ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers till 1 January 2022. Earlier on September 15, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on "the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers" as it's "essential to save lives."

According to the DPCC order, "There will be a complete ban on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 1.1.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi".

The DPCC order stated that the decision to ban firecrackers was taken as per the advice of several experts who pointed at a possibility of COVID-19 surge as the virus prevention guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing will be violated. Besides, the air quality will also be disrupted leading to serious health problems.

The order said that as the coronavirus and impact of air pollution both affect the respiratory system, it is advisable to avoid the bursting of firecrackers considering the health of the larger community. Delhi's pollution control body has directed district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to impose the order striclty and submit daily reports of the action taken in line with the rules.

Pollution control in Delhi

Earlier, Delhi had recommended its neighbouring states to shift to CNG for their public transport vehicles in the National Capital Region and to adopt a policy to promote electric vehicles. It had also urged the surrounding states to implement similar orders like Delhi in terms of a ban on firecrackers.

The National Green Tribunal in 2020 had imposed a complete ban on the sales and bursting of all types of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, stating "celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases". Meanwhile, the city had witnessed severe air pollution with an overall air quality index of 414. The same year during Christmas and New Year 2021, the Supreme Court had set a fixed limit to firecrackers in the National Capital but several instances of violations of the apex court order were observed.

(Image: PTI)