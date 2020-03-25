DPIIT Asks State Govts, UTs Not To Shut Food Processing Units Amid Nationwide Shutdown

The Centre has asked all States and Union Territories (UTs) not to close food processing units, and maintain its uninterrupted supply amid 21-day lockdown in the country due to Coronavirus outbreak.

In a written notice sent to all chief secretaries of states and administrators of all UTs, DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra also urged to allow employees and operators working at retail stores, pharmacies and manufacturing factories to travel to their units.

"In the wake of precautions being taken by various states for prevention of COVID-19 through lockdowns and various other precautionary measures, it is seen to issue clear instructions from DPIIT to state authorities to not obstruct and call for the closure of food processing units, since they manufacture foodstuff and to maintain uninterrupted supply for citizens of our country," the DPIIT said in a letter dated March 23.

Food processing units expected from lockdown orders

The secretary also mentioned that essential commodities should continue to be accessible in the market. Further, all food processing companies have been allowed to keep their manufacturing facilities operational, however, only under the strict safety and hygiene guidelines. Any executive order or prohibitions under Section 144 excludes these food processing units, its distribution and sales channels in the market, including food delivery services.

The DPIIT also instructed the states and UTs to give due permission to vehicles carrying raw material, supplies to and from the food processing units across the country.

"Clear advisory to ensure inter-state movement of goods for the food processing industry to ensure uninterrupted movement and supply of goods and services; specifically for e-commerce, food processing, delivery boys, and Movement of trucks," his letter said.

Further, the secretary has asked to allow the operations of all retail, grocery, organised trade, including cash and carry and wholesale, chemist and pharmacies, to avoid inconvenience to consumers and also to prevent panic buying during the lockdown.

(with inputs from agencies / Image: PTI)