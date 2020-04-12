DPIIT Writes To MHA, Seeks Resumption Of More Economic Activities Post Lockdown Phase

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Saturday wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking permission for more economic activities to resume in the phase after the formal extension of the lockdown. In a letter addressed to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the DPIIT argued that allowing people to carry out more activities would improve the economic situation and increase the liquidity in the hands of people. The suggestions in this regard were obtained after a detailed discussion with various stakeholders such as state and industry bodies. Meanwhile, the MHA has been requested to take appropriate action on these suggestions.

Key recommendations by DPIIT

First, the DPIIT suggested that big companies in the electronic, textiles and automobile sector should be allowed to commence manufacturing with 20 to 25% capacity in a single shift. Moreover, it stressed that MSMEs with export commitments needed to operate with minimal manpower and necessary movement of material.

It added that industries such as transformers and circuit vehicles, telecom equipment and components including optic fibre cable, compressor and condenser units, steel and ferrous alloy mills, spinning and ginning mills, power looms, defence and defence ancillary units, cement plants, pulp, and paper units, fertilizer plants, paints and dyes manufacturing, all types of food and beverages, seeds processing units, plastic manufacturing units, automotive units, gems and jewellery sector units and all units in SEZs and EOUs should be permitted to function.

The DPIIT contended that allowing all street vendors and individuals or agencies to provide repair services in mobile and electrical items, plumbing, cobblers, electricians, etc. would not only help citizens but also increase cash liquidity. It also recommended re-starting the manufacturing of rubber items such as LPG hoses, surgical hoses, adhesives, safety shoes, dental supplies, surgical gloves and so forth.

Furthermore, it called upon the MHA to consider the possibility of granting permission to the wood-based industry providing packaging to the pharmaceutical companies, FMCGs, glass, and foundry industry. Additionally, it urged for the free movement of all vehicles and manpower required for the aforesaid activities. At the same time, the DPIIT highlighted that norms such as social distancing and sanitization must be followed.

