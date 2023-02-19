Dr APJ Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission'23 Launched, Over 5k Students Took Part

The APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 was launched on Sunday by the Martin Foundation in collaboration with the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India from the village of Pattipolam, Chengalpattu district, in Tamil Nadu.

The Martin Foundation, a Tamil Nadu-based nonprofit organisation, funded 85 percent of this initiative. The governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, was also there to honour the occasion. More than 5,000 students from Grades 6–12 around the nation were given the opportunity to design and create 150 PICO satellites, which were launched via rocket.

According to a statement, this project has given the children a platform to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Significantly, the chosen students also received virtual instruction in satellite technology, followed by practical experiences that allowed them to better understand the project.

The statement claims that 2,000 students from more than 100 government schools have participated in the rocket project. It is anticipated that this will provide the students with an excellent opportunity to learn about space sciences and explore career options in the field.