Dr Biswas Details SC's Task Force Strategy, Focus On 'manpower, Medicine' Besides Oxygen

After the Supreme Court set up a 12-member National Task Force (NTF) on Saturday to streamline the medical Oxygen supply across the country, Dr. Bhabatosh Biswas a member of the NTF spoken exclusively to Republic TV detailing the challenges that needed to be tackled by the committee.

"The task force is formed to facilitate the response to pandemic on scientific knowledge. It consists of experts from the medical field under the guidance of the Supreme Court. The target will be to give maximum relief to the entire population of the country. Oxygen is a major issue and I believe all concerned will be able to find a solution. There is also a belief that there will be the third wave, we are also concerned about the pediatric population. We have to make all arrangements for the treatment, challenges will be Oxygen, manpower, drugs etc. "

"This committee has just come. We will be able to get a solution and the entire population can be saved by bringing a solution to Oxygen and we are working on this. Technical details will need a little more time. We have just started working and I believe we will be able to collect all the necessary information. We need more information that will take some time, said Dr. Bhabatosh Biswas.

The former Vice-Chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata also elaborated on the need to monitor medicine and manpower stating that the NTF would focus on the two apart from adequate Oxygen allocation across the country.

"Beyond Oxygen, there are a lot more issues, definitely one is medicine, couple of medicines are used, its uniform distribution, manpower etc. We have to make sure that there are enough doctors available. Medicine and manpower are the main problems. We are communicating with each other and depending on the necessity we have to find appropriate manpower. The pediatric population will be affected and we have to anticipate that. We are working on this. How and when we can get this we are focusing on it. We will be able to serve our population," he added.

SC Sets Up 12-member National Task Force

The Supreme Court on May 8 set up a National Task Force (NTF) to streamline medical oxygen allocation across the country amid reports of severe shortage in some states. The 12-member task force has been ordered to formulate and devise the methodology for the allocation of medical Oxygen to the States and UTs on a scientific, rational and equitable basis. Additionally, it has been asked to make audits to ensure that adequate Oxygen supply is reaching the state from the Centre.

Till the time the NTF comes into full function, the Centre will continue to allocate Oxygen to states as per its requirements. The Task Force also has the liberty to draw upon the human resources of the Union Government for consultation and information including-