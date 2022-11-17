Dr CV Ananda Bose Appointed As New West Bengal Governor, Replaces La Ganesan

Dr CV Ananda Bose has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, a press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday, November 17.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr CV Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.

"The above appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," it added.

He replaced Manipur Governor La Ganesan, who was holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July.

In a tweet, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari heartily welcomed the appointment of Dr CV Ananda Bose as West Bengal Governor.

"I heartily welcome the appointment of Dr. C V Ananda Bose; IAS (Retd.) as the Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal. An eminent Civil Servant, he accomplished great feats in his career. Before retirement he served as the Chief Secretary & Secretary to Government of India," he said.

Who is new West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose?

Dr Bose is a former civil servant who served in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He held the rank of Secretary to the Government of India, Additional Chief Secretary and University Vice-Chancellor.

He is the recipient of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

He has written more than 40 books in English, Hindi and Malayalam consisting of short stories, poems, essays and novels. Four of his books have also become best sellers.

Dr CV Ananda Bose was Chairman of the working group which drafted the development agenda for Kerala and presented it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Ananda Bose holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from BITS Pilani and a Master of Arts in English Language and Literature from Kerala University.