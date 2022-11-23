Dr CV Ananda Bose Takes Oath As New West Bengal Governor; Know All About Him Here

Former bureaucrat CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday, November 23, took oath as the new Governor of West Bengal at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava administered the oath to Bose in the presence of political dignitaries including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, Bose will take over responsibilities from La Ganesan who assumed charge on July 18 when Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected Vice-President of India. The Vice President was the Governor of West Bengal from July 30, 2019, to July 18, 2022.

CV Ananda Bose, who was named the new governor on November 17 by President Droupadi Murmu, reached Kolkata on Tuesday morning. He was received at the airport by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, Industry Minister Shashi Panja, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal,” read an official statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Who is the new West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose?

A 1977-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Bose (71), last served as an administrator in the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011. It is worth noting that he also served as the Secretary of the Government of India and Chief Secretary to State governments as well as University Vice-Chancellor.

He is the recipient of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. He has written more than 40 books in English, Hindi and Malayalam consisting of short stories, poems, essays and novels. Four of his books have also become best sellers.

Dr Ananda Bose holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from BITS Pilani and a Master of Arts in English Language and Literature from Kerala University.

Earlier while speaking to media persons, the newly appointed West Bengal governor opened up about his life while saying that he was looking forward to discharging his responsibilities as the constitutional head of the state.

'Political situations are always fluid': CV Ananda Bose

“I consider this as a great opportunity for me to know the great state firsthand, to interact with the people, and be of some service to the people of West Bengal,” Bose said.

Speaking about the ongoing political climate in West Bengal, with TMC facing attacks from the Opposition over the alleged teaching recruitment scam and alleged cattle smuggling case, the newly appointed Governor said, “Political situations are always fluid. However, it’s not an uphill task to function within the political system now prevailing in West Bengal. We have to face the political situation when it comes. We have to take appropriate action at the appropriate time and implement it in an effective manner.”