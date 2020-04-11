The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

WATCH: Dr Debashis Gupta Shares Plan Of Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Fight COVID-19

General News

Dr. Debashis Gupta from Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology spoke to Arnab Goswami on convalescent plasma therapy.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The world is in search of a cure for COVID-19, as the number of infections worldwide crosses 1.6-million mark while one lakh have died. In a sign of good news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of convalescent plasma therapy as an experimental treatment in clinical trials and for critically ill COVID-19 patients without other treatment options. The therapy, which takes antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from a virus and transfuses those antibodies into a person sick with that virus, has long been used as a way to help kickstart a person’s immune system.

Speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Dr. Debashis Gupta, Professor and Head of Transfusion Medicine, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, said that the therapy is in the trial stage in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and the total cost of collecting plasma from each patient comes to Rs 15,000-20,000.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Wadhawan
WADHAWANS' PICTURES ACCESSED
Assam
ASSAM SEALS 'HOTSPOT' AT GUWAHATI
COVID-19
'16,002 TESTS CONDUCTED IN 1 DAY'
China
CHINA SLAMS TRUMP'S ATTACK ON WHO
Yuvraj Singh
YUVRAJ ON IND-PAK CONTEST
IndiGo
INDIGO TAKES A DIG AT VISTARA