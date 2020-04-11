WATCH: Dr Debashis Gupta Shares Plan Of Convalescent Plasma Therapy To Fight COVID-19

The world is in search of a cure for COVID-19, as the number of infections worldwide crosses 1.6-million mark while one lakh have died. In a sign of good news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of convalescent plasma therapy as an experimental treatment in clinical trials and for critically ill COVID-19 patients without other treatment options. The therapy, which takes antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from a virus and transfuses those antibodies into a person sick with that virus, has long been used as a way to help kickstart a person’s immune system.

Speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Dr. Debashis Gupta, Professor and Head of Transfusion Medicine, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, said that the therapy is in the trial stage in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and the total cost of collecting plasma from each patient comes to Rs 15,000-20,000.