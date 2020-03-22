Janta Curfew: Dr Devi Shetty Stresses On Two Week Lockdown To Fight COVID-19 Effectively

Cardiac surgeon and founder of Narayana Health Centres, Dr Devi Shetty said on Sunday that Karnataka is going to be the first state in the country to arrange 2,500 isolation beds with ICU facility to treat the Coronavirus patients. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Dr Shetty said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting at 6 am on Sunday to discuss measures against the spread of COVID-19.

"Karnataka is going to be the first state to make 2,500 beds available with ICU facility. We will be able to do it within a week or 10 days. Chief Minister held a meeting at 6am in the morning to discuss the same," said Dr Devi Shetty.

'India needs a two-week lockdown'

Dr Devi stressed on the need for a two-week lockdown in the country to stop the flow of the deadly bacteria. He said, the ongoing Janata Curfew will have a drastic impact on the number of Coronavirus cases in the country, and a lockdown would further help in containing the disease.

"My message to te citizens and the Government is that, we have to go for a lockdown and a curfew in the next two weeks. The medical community suggests to go for a lockdown for at least two weeks as a preventive measure. If we do not do this now, we would have to go for a lockdown after a month and by then, the condition would be much worse," Dr Devi said.

Citing the examples of countries that have been severely affected by Coronavirus pandemic, Dr Shetty said, "This is what happened in Italy, in the United States and the United Kingdome. We need to stop the flow of the spread of bacteria for two weeks. This relieves the viral load on the country, and will give enough time to the health ministry to prepare to face the crisis," (sic) he added.

India observes Janta Curfew

Public service personnel and health workers are working round the clock to control the spread of the virus. The citizens have responsibly observed the Janta Curfew by staying in their homes and doing their bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Thursday.

Across the country, several states have announced partial shutdowns and imposed restrictions on people's movement and gatherings as part of precautionary measures to contain the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are a total of 324 COVID-19 cases in India so far

