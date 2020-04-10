Dr Eric Neibart From New York Details Method Of Plasma Therapy For Treating COVID-19

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Dr Eric Neibart of Mount Sinai Hospital, New York detailed the method of plasma therapy for treating critical COVID-19 patients.

Convalescent plasma therapy is a process in which blood plasma from a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 is infused into a critically ill patient so that the specific antibodies present in the blood of the recovered person can help fight the infection.

Kerala is set to become the first state in the country to commence convalescent plasma therapy. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its nod to the state government for the first of its kind project, initiated by the prestigious Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).