Dr Harsh Vardhan Addresses 'vaccine Hesitancy'; Asserts Jab 'completely Safe & Effective'

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday allayed fears regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, assuring that the side-effects which some people were facing after the jab were fairly 'common', and could be seen after any vaccination. The Health Minister also urged people to not spread 'misinformation' regarding the vaccine for 'political reasons', asserting that the vaccine is 'completely safe and effective.'

"The message is clear that the vaccine is completely safe and effective. The said adverse events or side effects surfacing are common and it can be seen after any vaccination. The vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of COVID-19. It is unfortunate that some people are spreading misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons. This has developed vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people," said Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The Health Minister also remarked that there was a need to tackle 'vaccine hesitancy' in the country saying, "Everyone should get equal protection just like our doctors. People are going to their offices and doing their work. People have joined office soon after vaccination. Our vaccine is safe and the biggest necessary of our country. The government does not want people who are hesitant to take vaccine to suffer any disadvantage."

Addressing 'vaccine hesitancy', both Indian vaccine manufacturers - Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech (BBL) on Tuesday released factsheets regarding their vaccines COVISHIELD and COVAXIN respectively. As of date, out of the 4,54,049 persons who have been vaccinated since January 16 only 0.002% of people have been hospitalized post-inoculation owing to the side effects.

Meanwhile, amid the relentless aspersions cast by the Opposition regarding the vaccine, sources have revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to get inoculated. As per sources, PM Modi and Chief Ministers of the states and UTs will be vaccinated during the second round to build the confidence of the common public.

According to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry, in total 7.86 lakh, healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the nationwide immunization drive.

(With Agency Inputs)