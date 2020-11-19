Dr Harsh Vardhan Announces Seat Reservation For Wards Of COVID Warriors In MBBS Colleges

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has announced seat reservation for the children of the COVID warriors in medical colleges, while speaking at the webinar on 'The Shifting Healthcare Paradigm During and Post-Covid' on Thursday. He informed that five MBBS seats will be reserved for the children of the paramedical worker. Dr Harsh Vardhan also spoke about the benefits that the health care workers received from the insurance worth Rs. 50 lakhs announced by the government earlier. The webinar during which the announcement was made was organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Ladies Organisation (FLO).

"Out of the national quota of the seats under different categories in the MBBS colleges across India, five Central Pool MBBS seats will be exclusively reserved for the children of the covid warriors provided they fulfil the eligibility the academic year 2020-21. This new category reservation will be termed as 'Wards of COVID Warriors' under which the children's of the COVID warriors will be selected and nominated as candidates for the central pool MBBS/BDS seats," said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

"Sacrifice of selfless COVID warriors": Dr Harsh Vardhan

Speaking further, Dr Harsh Vardhan hailed the COVID warriors while acknowledging their 'selfless service' and 'painful deaths' amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Union Health Minister also spoke about the Rs. 50 lakhs insurance provided to the healthcare workers and informed that nearly 200 people have benefitted from it. He also said that these steps were taken in order to honour the sacrifice of the COVID warriors. Dr Harsh Vardhan also urged the people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while adding that hand-hygiene is equally important.

"A large number of health care workers including doctors, paramedics, nurses the ones who we have termed as 'health care providers' and 'COVID warriors' have been engaged in our hospital and medical facilities, since the outbreak of COVID-19 ten months ago. Unfortunately, a number of these COVID warriors have died a painful death after they were infected with coronavirus while protecting and treating the infected people, " Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

"Earlier, we provided them with a special scheme under which they received a an insurance of Rs 50 lakhs and nearly 200 healthcare workers across the country have benefitted from it till now. This was done in order to honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who continue to selflessly serve amid the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

"90-99% of COVID-19 is only about protection & motivating others. You can protect yourself from this deadly virus with small precautions like wearing a good quality mask properly, maintaining social distance & taking care of hand-hygiene," he further added.

(With inputs from ANI)