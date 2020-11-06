Dr Harsh Vardhan Expresses Concern At High COVID-19 Positivity Rate In 6 Delhi Districts

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, November 5 expressed concern about the surge in COVID-19 positivity rate in the six districts of the national capital. While comparing the COVID-19 trajectory of Delhi with that of the country, Dr. Vardhan said, that the recovery rate of India is currently more than 92 percent while that of Delhi is 89 percent. Delhi continues to have a fatality rate of 1.71 percent, against a national case fatality rate of 1.49 percent, he added.

The union health minister further requested the officers to instill COVID appropriate behaviour among the masses and blunt the momentum of the infectious disease by the end of the year, in order to curb the spread further. The six districts of the national capital with the highest surge in COVID-19 infections include North, North East, Central, East, North West and South East districts.



READ | IN PICS | From Delhi to Kolkata, people take to streets demanding Arnab Goswami's release

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan mentioned that effective contact tracing is achieved not only by tracing a large number of contacts but also by completing the exercise within the first 72 hours itself. He further requested the Delhi government to shift patients needing critical care to the Defence Medical Hospital Facility in Dhaula-Kuan that has provision for 125 ICU beds.

Jain requests centre to increase the number of ICU beds in AIIMS

The state Health Minister Satyendar Jain also requested the central government to increase the number of ICU beds in AIIMS (Delhi) and other central hospitals to increase the present capacity which has come under strain. Also, Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal said that the Delhi administration is working to inculcate changes in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for more efficient containment of the disease spread. He said the administration has been advised by experts about possible surges because of the ongoing festive season and facilitation of inter-state transport.

READ | Quaifier 1: Mumbai hand Delhi 'Capital' punishment, reach 6th IPL final

As Delhi continues to have a highly skewed RAT to RT-PCR ratio as 77 percent of the tests are RAT based, the RT-PCR comprises only 23 percent of the total tests, informed the Central government. Noting that false-negative results might give way to complacency among the COVID infected, Dr. Vardhan stressed for mandatory testing of all RAT negative persons if they develop ILI/SARI symptoms afterward. He also reiterated the government's commitment to vaccinate 20-25 crore citizens including those involved in frontline healthcare by mid-2021.

READ | Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to reach sixth IPL final

READ |IN PICS | From Delhi to Kolkata, people take to streets demanding Arnab Goswami's release

(With inputs from ANI)