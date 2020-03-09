Union Health Minister, Delhi CM Kejriwal & L-G Baijal Huddle Up To Counter Coronavirus

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday stated that the Ministry was taking more steps to counter the Coronavirus, and in order to avert any escalation, he had held a review meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Governor Anil Baijal on the situation on Monday.

Measures in place

In India, 43 cases of the virus have been confirmed. On Friday, the Health Ministry has also advised the citizens from across the country to avoid mass gatherings. In a notification issued on Friday morning, the Ministry stated that all mass gatherings may be "avoided or postponed till the disease spread is contained." The notification further stated that if mass gatherings are organized, states will have to take "necessary action to guide the organizers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILIs) including Covid-19."

Globally, more than 3,400 people have died, with the epicenter being in China. The virus has infected more than 1,02,000 people globally and has now spread to North America South America, Europe, New Zealand, more than 80 other countries.

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock released US$15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

