Dr. Harsh Vardhan Lauds Baba Ramdev For Withdrawing His Allopathy Quip; Urges All To Unite

Lauding Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev for taking back his tirade against Allopathy, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, said that the displayed Ramdev's maturity. Welcoming Ramdev's statement, Dr. Vardhan urged the nation to unite to fight COVID. Ramdev - known for his controversial statement against modern medicine - had claimed 'Allopathy is a stupid science'.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan lauds Ramdev for taking back controversial statement

What did Baba Ramdev say about allopathy?

On Saturday, while addressing an event, Ramdev allegedly said 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'. Demanding an apology and action against Ramdev, IMA said that doctors, who were saving lives every day, were being insulted.

In response, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali claimed that the yoga guru was reading out a WhatsApp forward message received by him & others participating in the private event. It added that Baba Ramdev believed allopathy as a 'progressive science' and that the combination of allopathy, Ayurveda, and yoga would be beneficial for all amid the battle against COVID and bore no ill-will against modern science & its practitioners. Patanjali has been under fire for making false claims of 'curing COVID-19' using 'Coronil', with the WHO and Centre clarifying that Coronil had not been approved for COVID treatment, but rather as an 'immunity booster'.