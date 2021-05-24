Dr. Harsh Vardhan Lauds Baba Ramdev For Withdrawing His Allopathy Quip; Urges All To Unite

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Lauding Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev for taking back his tirade against Allopathy, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, said that the displayed Ramdev's maturity. Welcoming Ramdev's statement, Dr. Vardhan urged the nation to unite to fight COVID. Ramdev - known for his controversial statement against modern medicine - had claimed 'Allopathy is a stupid science'.
बाबा @yogrishiramdev जी ने एलोपैथिक चिकित्सा पर अपना बयान वापस लेकर जिस तरह पूरे मामले को विराम दिया है, वह— Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 23, 2021
स्वागतयोग्य व उनकी परिपक्वता का परिचायक है।
हमें पूरी दुनिया को दिखाना है कि भारत के लोगों ने किस प्रकार डट कर #COVID19 का सामना किया है। नि:संदेह हमारी जीत निश्चित है ! https://t.co/0XVXULVrH0
On Saturday, while addressing an event, Ramdev allegedly said 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'. Demanding an apology and action against Ramdev, IMA said that doctors, who were saving lives every day, were being insulted.
In response, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali claimed that the yoga guru was reading out a WhatsApp forward message received by him & others participating in the private event. It added that Baba Ramdev believed allopathy as a 'progressive science' and that the combination of allopathy, Ayurveda, and yoga would be beneficial for all amid the battle against COVID and bore no ill-will against modern science & its practitioners. Patanjali has been under fire for making false claims of 'curing COVID-19' using 'Coronil', with the WHO and Centre clarifying that Coronil had not been approved for COVID treatment, but rather as an 'immunity booster'.
Amid the furore, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan wrote a letter to Ramdev urging him to take back his comments stating, "Your comment on allopathic medication and doctors has hurt the people of the country". Immediately, Ramdev responded by withdrawing his comments saying, "If someone's feeling has been hurt because of that, I regret it". Taking a dig at doctors, he added, "In a similar fashion, many doctors have called Ayurveda, Yoga as 'pseudo science' and have disrespected, and hurt the feelings of many. This should also be avoided."