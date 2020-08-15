Health Min Says 'readying For Mass COVID Vaccine Production'; No Comment On 'Sputnik-V'

As three Indian vaccines progress to find a breakthrough, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Saturday, spoke to Republic TV lauding India's COVID warriors in containing the pandemic. He said that inspite of having a population of 1.35 billion, India ranks very low in Coronavirus cases and deaths per million. Condoling the loss of 49,036 people including doctors and healthcare staff, Vardhan said that India had fared well in the war against COVID-19.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan: 'Won't comment on Sputnik-V'

"We started our efforts in January and were one of the first ones to respond to the new virus. We are into the seventh month now. I feel satisfied that India, inspite of having 1.35 billion, has done remarkably better than most countries in its fight against COVID - be it in terms of cases, tests, deaths per million. I do feel sorry for those who lost their lives including our doctor colleagues," said Dr. Vardhan.

When asked about the efficacy of Russia's 'Sputnik-V' vaccine which has now gone into production, he said that it would be unwise to comment on it. Dr. Vardhan - who heads the WHO Executive council said that one could confirm Sputnik-V's efficacy only after it passes WHO's scrutiny. He also stated that India's three vaccine candidates who are in clinical trial phases are progressing and that the Centre was progressing in readying for mass production and vaccine distribution.

He added, "I would not like to comment on the Russian vaccine till the agencies evaluate it. The WHO is coordinating the efforts of vaccines all over the world - almost 139 candidates in the preclinical phase and 26 in clinical trial phase. Out of these 3 are in India. As far as India is concerned, our doctors are putting their hearts and souls in preparing the vaccine and we hope, pray that they succeed soon. We have simultaneously made efforts to go into manufacturing once its efficacy is proven and to enable access to our people in the future."

PM Modi: "3 vaccines in clinical testing phases"

Earlier in the day, PM Modi while addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day said that three vaccines for Coronavirus are in testing stages in India. He said that the scientists in the country are working hard to find a cure for the virus which has infected nearly 2.5 million people in India. Prime Minister Modi also launched the National Digital Health Mission under which - a person will get one health card through which they can check their health, take a doctor's appointment, and many other things. Currently, Covaxin (Bharat Biotech/ICMR), ZyCoV-D (Zydus Cadila), ChAdOx1-S vaccine (Serum Institute of India) are in phases of human clinical trials in India.



