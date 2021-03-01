Dr. Harsh Vardhan Slams Politicisation Of PM's Vaccine Jab; Lauds Him For Waiting His Turn

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Monday where he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for waiting for his turn to get vaccinated, saying that he had always 'lead by example'.

Dismissing the politicization of PM's decision to get the COVID-19 jab he said, "I think the message is very loud and clear. The Prime Minister, during the course of his whole life, has always behaved like a disciplined soldier, whether as a party karyakata, a chief minister, or now as a prime minister. He has always followed discipline and has lead by example, there is nothing strange I find. It was expected from him."

"He waited for his turn and inspired all of us to also wait for our turn. That's why you see none of the parliament members have taken vaccination till now. He made it a point that health workers and frontline workers who risked their lives to save humanity, should be given priority because they are the most at risk. He has followed something necessary, it is worth applauding," added Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Read: Karti Chidambaram's Query on PM Modi's Covid Vaccine Jab Doesn't Go Far; Gets Quick Answer

Read: TMC MP Politicises PM Modi's Vaccination; Says 'Publicity Defeats Medical Science'

Harsh Vardhan reacts to the Opposition's politicization

Over the opposition's shocking comments linking the PM's Assamese Gamcha, and the two nurses from Kerala and Puducherry who inoculated the PM, to the upcoming polls in the states he said, "I think this is most unfortunate. I have been a consultant surgeon for 3-4 decades. All my life, I have served in operations theatres with nurses from Kerala or other places. We have never looked at nurses as belonging to a particular area or state. This type of observation does not even deserve a comment."

Appealing to the Opposition to put an end to the constant criticism over the nation's Coronavirus fight, Dr Harsh Vardhan asked all to get themselves vaccinated for their personal and the nation's safety.

"Opposition people also in the heart of hearts know that he has done a marvelous thing. I want to appeal to them, enough has been done on the political front. For the sake of their personal safety and contributing to the fight against covid, they should also start getting vaccinated now," said the Health Minister.

PM receives COVID-19 jab

Earlier in the day, kicking off phase-2 of India's COVID vaccination program, Prime Minister Modi received his first jab of the vaccine on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The Prime Minister, who is said to have received a jab of Bharat Biotech's -- Covaxin, was inoculated by nurses- Sister Niveda & sister Rosamma. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals. This phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Read: 'Very Nice To See Sir': Nurse Sister Rosamma Talks Through Giving PM Modi Covid Vaccine

Read: Bharat Biotech Responds As PM Modi Takes Its Covaxin Covid Vaccine; 'will Inspire Masses'