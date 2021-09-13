Dr Jitendra Singh Says Age Of Working In Silos Over, Seeks 'integrative Initiates' In Govt

The Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh stated clearly on Sunday that the age of working in silos has now ended and highlighted the fact that integrative theme-based initiatives are required, rather than ministry or department-based programs. In a press conference to discuss his perspective for the Ministry of Science and Technology, the minister stated that he has been conducting regular combined sessions among all science ministries and departments.

According to an official announcement from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Singh will also host a combined session of the Ministry of Science and Technology from all the States as well as Union Territories in this respect before the end of September. ANI reports that Singh said, “This integrated approach will be further extended to include Start-Ups, industry and other stakeholders.”

More about Dr Jitendra Singh's new Initiative

Officials from all the science ministries which comprises Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, Space/ISRO, CSIR, Biotechnology, and others were involved in extensive hard-core discussions for the new integrative initiative, with every different Ministry of the Indian Government last week. Singh further explained that this initiative is taken to figure out what scientific implementations could be used in which segment, varying from agriculture to healthcare.

He even added that nowadays, scientific technology has grown significantly dependent on every industry. The minister went on to say, "Our greatest asset is Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He further states that the Prime Minister has a natural affinity for science and he is also open to supporting and encouraging scientific, as well as technology depended initiatives, programs and innovations. He added that in the creation of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, India's scientific capability would play a significant role.

Dr Jitendra Singh's remarks on the Indian Space Sector

As a result of the latest revolutionary projects proposed in India, which are globally accepted; Singh expected that in recent changes in the Space sector, the Indian Private Space Industry will contribute the core components to the international space economic growth which will include space-based facilities, launch systems, production of launch vehicles and satellites, as well as the incorporation of the ground segment and launch infrastructural.

Later he confidently states that the level of quality which the Indian scientific human resource possesses is considered to be much higher than most of the other industrialised nations across the globe. India is currently a leading country, he said highlighting space technology as an instance. He also informed about the fact that even NASA acquires information obtained by ISRO which says a quite lot about India's scientific development.

(Image: PTI)