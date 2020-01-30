Dr Kafeel Khan Appeals To Maharashtra Govt For Protection, Says 'Don't Trust UP Police'

Dr. Kafeel Khan, upon his arrest, appealed the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government to keep him in the state as he distrusts the Uttar Pradesh Police. Dr. Kafeel Khan further asserted that he was being framed for the second time. He was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for allegedly making an inflammatory speech. The FIR against Dr. Kafeel Khan was registered in December, stating an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb the communal harmony. However, it is still unknown why Dr. Khan was picked up 40 days after the registered complaint.

Dr. Khan was arrested with the assistance from Mumbai Police at the airport as soon as he landed in the city to attend the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. He said, "I am being trapped for the second time. I would like to appeal to the Maharashtra government to keep me in Maharashtra, I don't trust Uttar Pradesh Police." The accused allegedly made an inflammatory speech at an 'Open Talk' in the AMU campus during the anti-CAA protest, and was booked then. An FIR was registered against him under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station in Aligarh on December 13.

The official also alleged that the Gorakhpur doctor had made objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The FIR against Khan mentions that Swaraj India's president Yogendra Yadav was also present during the speech at AMU. Following the arrest in the case, Khan was taken to the Sahar Police Station and after completing formalities he will be taken to UP on transit remand, the official said.

Gorakhpur incident

Dr. Kafeel Khan had earlier grabbed headlines after 60 children died in the BRD hospital in September 2017 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills to the vendor. He was suspended and was jailed before being granted bail in April 2018 by Allahabad High Court, with the Court specifying that there was no evidence of negligence on his part. Last September, Dr Kafeel Khan was given a clean chit in the 2017 BRD hospital tragedy. He had then claimed that he was a victim and being punished for a crime that he never committed.

