Dr KK Aggarwal Said 'show Must Go On, Picture Abhi Baak Hai' In Inspirational Last Video

Indian Medical Association's (IMA's) Former President Dr KK Aggarwal passed away due to COVID-19 on Monday night after a long battle. He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for the past few days on ventilator support before succumbing to the virus at 11.30 PM on Monday.

Known for his positive attitude even during the crisis, his last video has been doing the rounds on social media in which he is seen saying "the show must go on".

While trying to uplift the spirit of the doctors he was addressing, he said, "Even I am suffering from COVID, I am having COVID pneumonia which is progressive. But even then remember Raj Kapoor's words 'The show must go on - Picture Abhi Baaki Hai'

He said this while he was encouraging people from the medical fraternity to take consultations of hundred patients at one go due to the devastating second wave of COVID infections.

"We represent the collective consciousness of the society. Our job is to shift to jugadu OPD. Gather a hundred patients with similar symptoms and give them a joint consultation for 15 minutes. Time for one-to-one consultation has gone, we have to get people out of this crisis. The show must go on." he said.

He requested all the doctors to gather patients in batches of 100s with similar symptoms such as loss of smell, taste or mild symptoms and give them consultations on the Zoom app.

KK Aggarwal's last video

Dr KK Agrawal In His last video : 'Show must go on' pic.twitter.com/WKgUqr4udI — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) May 18, 2021

Family issues statement

He was a cardiologist and the head of the Heart Care Foundation of India. He received the Dr BC Roy Award in 2005 and the Padma Shree in 2010. After his demise on Monday night, his family took to his Twitter handle to inform the nation about his unfortunate death. In a statement, his family said, "Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives."

Dr KK Aggarwal's death is being mourned across the country, by his peers, politicians, and citizens, with social media full of condolences.