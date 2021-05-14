Dr KK Aggarwal, Who Went Viral For On-air Tiff With Wife, Is Stable; Family Quashes Rumour

India is going through a tough phase as the second wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc. Recently, reports had claimed that Dr. K K Aggarwal - a celebrated senior Physician & Cardiologist - has succumbed to COVID-19. Now, Dr. K K Aggarwal, who is battling COVID-19 but is very much alive, has released a statement on Twitter and rubbished the 'baseless' reports doing rounds. The Padma Shri recipient doctor's family also requested people not to spread any such falsities regarding his health.

"It has come to our notice that baseless rumours about Dr. K K Aggarwal's health are being circulated around which has caused great distress to his family and well-wishers. This is to inform you that although Dr. Aggarwal is currently battling a serious bout of COVID-19 infection, he is attended to by a team of expert doctors and his condition is stable," said the official statement released on Dr. K K Aggarwal's official Twitter handle.

Dr. K. K. Aggarwal is an Indian physician and cardiologist, President of the Heart Care Foundation of India, and the Past National President of the Indian Medical Association. In 2010, the Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contributions to the field of medicine. Dr. K K Aggarwal is also the President of Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania & HCFI.

Dr. K K Aggarwal's Viral Video

Notably, Dr. K K Aggarwal is the same doctor whose video went viral in which he was scolded by his wife on the phone for not taking her along with him for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The incident happened during the early days of the vaccination drive. After getting jabbed, Dr. K K Aggarwal was talking about the vaccine live on TV and then got a call from his wife. However, the situation turned tense when the famous cardiologist's wife started scolding him. Dr. K K Aggarwal tried to pacify her, however, she refused to listen, with the whole video turning out to be quite a riot.

In the viral video, she can be heard saying, "Bohot hi ajeeb ho tum ( You are very strange). Why didn’t you take me with you? This is not done. Don’t lie to me. After getting scolded, the doctor said, "I'm’ live on camera right now," while trying to end their conversation. To this, she responds by saying, “Main abhi live aa ke tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hun (I am coming to take your class live)". The video later went viral and people on social media could not control their laughter seeing the quarrel between husband and wife.

(Image Credits: ANI/@Shukla_Tarun/Twitter)