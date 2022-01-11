In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the manufacturer of India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin & Bharat Biotech chairman Dr Krishna Ella rebutted the allegations of expired Covaxin being supplied to clear out the old stock and categorically stated that Covaxin doses that have been supplied are stable and not expired.

Amid the paranoia being raised on the extension of Covaxin’s shelf life by the Union Health Ministry, after surfacing of the reports claiming that children were inoculated with the old and expired Covaxin shots, Bharat Biotech Managing Director ironed out the claims and cleared the air by stating that “people should not be mistaken.”

'People shouldn't be mistaken': Bharat Biotech MD

On being asked if attempts were being made to raise paranoia on the merits of the Covaxin, Dr Ella responded, “When we started, we have put the real-time stability on the vaccine based on the data. It was a pandemic vaccine that we had manufactured, and as we kept going ahead, we observed the real-time stability and kept increasing the shelf life/ Expiry date.” “I couldn’t have 2 years of Stability data when the pandemic started in 2019. As we went along, we observed the real-time stability data and increased the expiry date. That’s how the vaccine works, for kids vaccine, we will have a two-year stability date/ expiry and then the product will get approved,” Dr Krishna Ella added, strengthening his explanation.

Bharat Biotech Chairperson went on to add that, “During the pandemic, as soon as the vaccine went into the market, we (gradually) got three months of expiry, and then it was extended to 6 months, and then 9 months, simultaneously. it’s a continuous process, we might get two years or three years expiry date as we go along.” Clarifying the air surrounding the expiry of the vaccines, he added that, “People should not be mistaken that we are giving expired stock, no we are not giving expired stock. We have published the 6 months expiry date on some vials, however, the expiry has been now extended to 12 months. We are not here to exploit the system, or people by giving expired vaccines.”

Health Ministry debunks claims on 'expired Covaxin'

After the controversy picked up steam, the Union Health Ministry had come out and issued a clarification about the same. “The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on 25th October 2021 approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021,” the Health Ministry said in a statement, to debunk the allegations.