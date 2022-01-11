Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella on Tuesday said that the vaccination for kids in India could be administered in phases. After the 15-17 age group, the government will likely move to the 12-15 age group and then lower.

When asked about what protection we are looking at for children under 15 years of age, Dr Ella said, "We did a clinical trial from 2 years to 18 years... Usually, young children have very less immune response compared to adults but we've seen the opposite of it. (During trials) Children aged two had a very good immune response. 2-18 age group responded extremely well to the Covaxin."

Dr. Ella also informed that the dosage of Covaxin to children was kept the same as adults. "The children would get the same or better efficacy than adults," Dr Ella said.

When asked about his views on timelines for vaccines for kids, the Bharat Biotech MD said, "The age will keep coming down. The government did vaccination in the 15-17 age group, they might come next to 12 -15 and will keep coming down."

Vaccination for kids

According to the Co-Win portal, over 2.81 crore children have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till 7 pm on Monday. The vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in the age group of 15-18 years is Covaxin only. All children whose birth year is 2007 and before, shall be eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently.

The vaccination drive for children commenced on January 3, 2022. According to the guidelines, they can self-register, online through an existing Co-Win account or can register using a unique mobile number. They can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator.

India rolled out its COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination drive for frontline workers started on February 2, 2021. In the next phase, those over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities received the vaccination. On May 1, the vaccination drive opened for everyone above 18. On January 3, 2022, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for adolescents (15-17 age group) commenced. On Monday, India started administering the precautionary doses to health and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities.

Image: ANI, PTI