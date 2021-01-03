Dr. Naresh Trehan Says, 'No Doubt On Covishield', Praises Frontline Health Workers

Famed Indian cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Naresh Trehan on Sunday expressed his confidence over India's first approved Covishield vaccine and said that there is no doubt about this vaccine as it has been properly examined by the experts. He also appreciated the decision by the government to make front line workers their first priority to get the vaccine first.

"As a doctor, I can say that we have waited for this vaccine (Covishield) for long because after the testing which has been conducted and the safety and efficacy that has been established (of the vaccine), there is no doubt on it. The expert panel of our country has also looked into it, so did panels of other countries like the United Kingdom and went on approving. Even WHO (World Health Organisation) has said that this vaccine has stood out and can be used for vaccination," Dr. Trehan said.

He added, "As a frontline health worker, I can say that our co-workers like nurses, doctors, technicians, have been fighting this battle (COVD-19 pandemic) for 10 months, putting their lives and their family's lives at risk, so it is good that the front line workers will gwt the vaccine first."

On January 1, Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine candidate - Covishield - was recommended by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency-use authorisation - making it the first vaccine to receive the green signal. A similar nod was given to Bharat Biotech Pvt. Ltd (BBL)'s vaccine - Covaxin, while Zydus Cadila has gotten a nod to begin Phase-3 trials. Both vaccines now await DCGI's nod, while Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that free COVID-19 vaccines will be provided to the most prioritised beneficiaries in the first phase of the inoculation drive.

