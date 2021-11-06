Dr Naresh Trehan Warns Of Several Health Issues Due To Delhi's Poor AQI Post Diwali

As the air quality continues to deteriorate in many parts of India, particularly New Delhi post-Diwali, famed Indian cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan on Saturday said that it is a difficult phase as air pollution is leading to multiple health issues like asthma and headaches, especially among children.

Dr Trehan said, "Everyone will suffer from air pollution. People are complaining of headaches, breathing problems, especially people with asthma and lung problems. Young children are very vulnerable and this pollution can affect their brain development. Hospital is full of patients. So this is a difficult phase for us. Every year we face this problem but failed to address or correct it."

Smog Chokes Delhi

Supreme Court Judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Friday had lamented the poor quality of air as the National Capital witnessed a rise in the level of pollution after Diwali festivities. "I will shock you by saying that the only thing good about this morning is this event because the weather outside is not good at all," Justice Bhat said while addressing a gathering during the launch of a book.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 in Delhi-NCR rose from 243 micrograms per cubic metre at 6 PM on Diwali day to 410 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 AM on Friday, around seven times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre. Health experts and environmentalists have lashed out at residents of the national capital for the 'irresponsible' management of Diwali with Delhi's AQI becoming 'hazardous' to breathe.

'Such air quality causes tremendous health hazard': Dr Arun Mohanty

Speaking to ANI, Dr Arun Mohanty, a professor of cardiology at Sir Gangaram Hospital, said, "Such air quality causes tremendous health hazard to all the population. It is riskier to ones who have already existing cardiac disease and other chest problems."

"Patients suffering from Interstitial Lung Disease (ILDs), Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is also under risk zone. It is shocking but the fact is 10 to 15 per cent of children are asthmatic, they are suffering from allergic bronchitis. It is dangerous for people who have recovered from COVID-19 too because they have compromised lungs," he added.

