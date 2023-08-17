Dr. Niru Kumar Advocates Gender Equity And Inclusivity At Republic Dialogues

Dr. Niru Kumar, an illustrious member of the Election Commission of India and a recipient of the Padma Shri award, delivered an impactful address at the Republic Dialogues held on August 17. In her speech, the esteemed speaker, who is a recipient of the Padma Shri for her work in diversity and inclusion, begins by expressing gratitude to the event host, Republic Media, and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for the opportunity to address the audience on the topic of "Sri Shakti breaking the barriers." She introduced an interactive exercise, instructing the audience to close their eyes and visualise a lemon, illustrating the power of words to evoke sensory experiences.

The speaker then delved into the impact of words on individuals' beliefs, emphasising the influence of societal stereotypes on people's unconscious minds from an early age. She shared personal experiences of derogatory labels due to her disability and highlights how words carry deep emotional weight.

She narrated an example of a recent coaching session where a lady struggling with her identity due to her LGBTQ status revealed the hurtful words she had been labelled with, showcasing the profound effect of such language on one's self-esteem.

Kumar transitioned to discussing the three primary types of stereotypes she encountered through her work – inherent characteristics, roles, and sexual violence. She also drew attention to the significant role language plays in shaping societal norms and the necessity of challenging prejudiced beliefs. Pointing out the example of the Supreme Court's handbook on stereotypes and emphasises the importance of examining and reexamining stereotypes that rob individuals of dignity and opportunities, she stated that times are changing.

Drawing on her extensive experience coaching thousands of women and conducting gender intelligence sessions, the speaker highlighted the prevalence of the impostor syndrome among women. She underscored the need for rewriting rules, with examples of the Election Commission making polling booths accessible and organisations embracing diversity targets. Embracing equity, she asserted, was crucial for a balanced and diverse workforce, regardless of insecurities that some may harbour.

The speaker also emphasised the concept of intersectionality, where individuals possess multiple forms of diversity, such as gender and disability. She shared empowering stories of individuals defying expectations and thriving despite their challenges.

Concluding her talk, the speaker encouraged the audience to challenge their irrational beliefs and stereotypes while citing Nelson Mandela's inspiring story of transforming a failing MercedesBenz plant in South Africa through belief and purpose. She implored the audience to uplift not only women but all diverse individuals, stating that doing so is essential for the growth of the country and society as a whole.