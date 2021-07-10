Dr. PK Warrier Known As 'Doyen Of Modern Ayurveda' Passes Away At The Age Of 100

Chief Physician and Managing trustee of Arya Vaidya Sala, Dr. PK Warrier has sadly passed away at the age of 100. Hailed for shinning the light on Kerala's traditional mode of treatment across the world, the doctor's contribution was recognized on national levels. He managed Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, one of the country's leading healthcare chains.

Dr. PK Warrier's contribution to modern medicine

The doctor died a month later celebrating his 100th birthday at his home. Touted as the ''Doyen of modern Ayurveda', Dr Warrier played a huge part in taking Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala to new heights over the last six decades. Several writings and literature are credited under the doctor's name where he tried to propagate holistic approaches to treat diseases. Compiled under Padamudrakal, his writings and speeches have been heavily focused on contemporary medical literature.

Not only did the doctor preach about his traditional treatments, but he also set up a research laboratory to aid the identification of various medicinal plants and the chemical identity of their pharmaceutical constituents. The successful plan 'Centre for Medicinal Plants Research,' has now grown into a full-blown research institution. The veteran physician also published several writings and research papers, one of them being 'Indian Medicinal Plants – A Compendium of 500 Species' which includes his scientific research and documentation in Ayurveda.

Accolades and recognition of Dr. PK Warrier

During his long-standing career as a doctor and extraordinary contribution to medicine in the country, the late doctor was conferred by notable awards and recognitions. He was awarded an honorary D.Litt by the University of Calicut in 199, followed by Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Biography and Autobiography in 2008, the 30th Dhanvanthri Award. He also received a Padma Shri in 1999 as well as a Padma Bhushan Award in 2010.

Pinarayi Vijayan and netizens pay their respects

After the news of the doctor's sad demise broke out, netizens and media personalities alike wasted no time to pay their respects on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter to pay a tribute to the doctor and paid condolences to his family. Chief Miniter of Kerela Pinarayi Vijayan also took to his social media to post a lengthy tribute to the doctor's contribution and work in the medical field.

Saddened by the passing away of Dr. PK Warrier. His contributions to popularise Ayurveda will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021

