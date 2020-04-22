Spiritual Expert Dr Prema Pandurang Reveals Tips To Stay Positive Amid COVID Lockdown 2.0

In a special broadcast with Republic Media Network, spiritual expert Dr. Prema Pandurang elaborated on how one can stay positive and cope with the negativity during the lockdown.

Speaking to Republic TV Dr. Prema said, "Times are hard right now but that is the world. One has to face hurdles in the world. Life has been a struggle and those who know how to struggle faith has are the ones who can come out of it. We, spiritual preachers, are reminders to the world that there is a God above, there is a god within and that is only here that we realize the need for a god."

"How many of us have forgotten God, but in these times we have started remembring him. This lockdown I feel is a wake-up call. It makes us understand that we have to look within. All these years we have been looking out at people around people. Never had the time to look within but now is the time for an internal audit," she added.

Dr. Prema on COVID warriors

Further speaking about the COVID warriors she said, "What have we done with life, how did we live, what are the dos and don'ts, we never talked about that because all the time it was money money money. In this context, there is a redefinition of wealth. The real definition of wealth is compassion. The COVID warriors, everyone are working for the betterment of people. We must respect them. I think we are billionaires."

"I am emotional when I talk about service because before the lockdown we never thought about anybody we lived for ourselves. We lived a self-centered life. Our PM gives a copy of Gita to every celebrity he meets. It has nothing to do with religion. It is a universal scripture. My favorite phrase is to stay connected not only with the internet but with the lord," she added.

