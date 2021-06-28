Dr Reddy's Announces Commercial Launch Of Anti-COVID-19 Drug 2DG; Check Price Here

Pharma giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday announced the commercial release of the anti-COVID-19 drug--2DG developed in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Oral medication with a purity of 99.5%, the drug is marketed under the brand name '2DGTM'. Dr Reddy's Laboratories has stated that each sachet's MRP has been set at Rs. 990, with a subsidized rate offered to Government institutions.

"The drugs initially will be available at hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities and in later course expand coverage to rest of the nation," said the company in a statement.

The first batch of 2DG drug launched

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had released the first batch of the anti-COVID-19 drug by DRDO on May 17. During the launch, Dr Harsh Vardhan had stated that the drug would boost recovery in Coronavirus patients and help to reduce dependency on oxygen. The indigenously developed drug was handed over by Rajnath Singh to Dr. Harsh Vardhan who then handed it over to AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria. It was granted emergency approval on May 1.

About DRDO 2DG drug

The anti-COVID-19 therapeutic has been developed by DRDO scientists at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) in Hyderabad. Based on the lab experiments conducted in April 2020, 2-DG was found to be safe and effective against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Phase-II trials of the drug showed that the drug was effective against the COVID-19 virus and demonstrated signs of recovery in patients. Following the successful Phase-II trials between May and October 2020, the drug was tested again in Phase-IIa and Phase-IIb trials, which were conducted at six and 11 hospitals respectively. Overall the Phase-II trials were conducted on 110 patients.

In November 2020, the DRDO received approval by the DGCI to conduct Phase-III trials which were held between December 2020-March 2021 at 27 hospitals across India on 220 patients. The results showed faster recovery in patients who took the drug as compared to those who followed just the Standard of Care (SoC). The use of oxygen in patients who took 2-DG declined significantly.

