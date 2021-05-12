Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Inks Agreement With Eli Lilly And Co As Baricitinib Gets Approval

In a major development, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has bagged a licensing agreement for the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug Baricitinib. The drug has also received emergency use approval for the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CSCO) and Union Health Ministry. According to reports, the drug is supposed to be used in combination with Remdesivir for patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company

In order to commence the manufacture and commercialisation of the drug, Dr Reddy's Laboratories entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with US-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company. The drug will be administered to confirmed patients of COVID-19 who also require supplemental oxygen and invasive mechanical ventialtion in order to tackle the virus. The approval for Baricitnib also comes as additional measures amid a dearth of oxygen supplies across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cipla too forged an agreement with Eli Lilly and Co to make and sell Baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The agreement came as India is struggling due to the second wave of Coronavirus. The country is also tackling the shortage of essential drugs such as Remdesivir and tocilizumab used globally to treat patients with severe COVID-19 infection.

Cipla enters into a licensing agreement with Lilly for the manufacture and commercialization of #baricitinib; expanding access to #Covid19 treatment in India. https://t.co/8iA55C13iN pic.twitter.com/DdGPiV2DgW — Cipla (@Cipla_Global) May 10, 2021

COVID-19 situation in India

India reported 3,48,421 novel Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday. In addition, 3,55,338 people recuperated from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 1,93,82,642. With 4205 fresh fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 2,54,197. Currently, the active cases in the country stand at 37,04,099.