Dr Reddy's To Launch Antiviral COVID Pill Molflu At Rs 35 Per Capsule Amid Surge In Cases

As the country witnesses a massive spike in cases of COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday announced that it will launch Molflu (Molnupiravir) at Rs 35 per capsule to treat the virus, a spokesperson of the Hyderabad-based company informed.

In an official statement, the company spokesperson further said, "Molflu will be priced at Rs 35 per capsule, a spokesperson of the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.With 10 capsules per strip, the total course of 40 capsules over 5 days would cost Rs 1,400, making it among the most affordable treatment options available to patients."

“Molflu is expected to be available from early next week in pharmacies throughout the country with particular focus on states with high caseload of COVID-19,” the spokesperson added.

Last year, Dr Reddy’s entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

India logs 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases

India's Omicron case count has climbed to 1,892 with 766 patients who recovered from SARS-CoV-2. While Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 568, Delhi's Omicron count crossed over 382. On January 4, 2022, the Ministry of Health stated that 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu reported 121 Omicron infections and Kerala reported 185 of the new COVID-19 variant. The states are followed by Rajasthan at 174, Gujarat at 152 cases, Telangana at 67, Haryana at 63, Karnataka at 64, West Bengal at 20, Andhra Pradesh at 17, Odisha at 37, Madhya Pradesh at 9, Uttar Pradesh at 8, Uttarakhand at 8, Goa at 1, Chandigarh at 3, Jammu and Kashmir at 3, Andaman Nicobar Islands at 2, Himachal Pradesh at 1, Ladakh at 1, Manipur at 1 and Punjab at 1.

Omicron was first detected on November 11, 2021, in South Africa, then in Botswana and Hong Kong, before it rippled across more than 110 countries, as at last weekend. India's first Omicron case was detected on December 2 and in a mere span of 28 days, it has crossed the 1,400-mark. The cases have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far.

(With Agency Inputs)