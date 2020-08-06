EAM S Jaishankar Fondly Remembers Predecessor Sushma Swaraj On Her First Death Anniversary

Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 last year. In her fond memory, her successor as EAM S Jaishankar paid tribute. He took to Twitter to post a few pictures of himself with Swaraj and caller her an "inspiration".

Jaishankar had served under Sushma Swaraj as India's Foreign Secretary in the first Modi government.

The late politician Sushma Swaraj had served as the Minister of External Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term from 2014 to 2019 and had been one of the senior-most leaders in the Cabinet. The Minister used to make headlines for helping out numerous stranded persons abroad, who would send their SOSs to her via Twitter..

She had also served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period. The veteran BJP leader has also been a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Haryana MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Parliament. She passed away on August 6 in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest, just a day after the historic abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of Jammu and Kashmir, with one of her last public acts being to hail the event she hadn't thought she'd witness in her lifetime. She is survived by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal who also took to Twitter to remember Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary.

Dil ki naazuk ragein tootati hain,

Yaad itanaa bhi koi na aaye,

Aaj socha toh aansu bhar aaye... https://t.co/gXVDecg7qT@SushmaSwaraj @BansuriSwaraj pic.twitter.com/WVme8hT5IX — governorswaraj (@governorswaraj) August 5, 2020

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु शक्तिरूपेण संस्थिता

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु मात्री रूपेण संस्थिता

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः



माँ तुम हमेशा मेरे साथ मेरी शक्ती के रूप में हो। हे कृष्ण मेरी माँ का ख्याल रखना!



Ma, you are always with me as my strength. Krishna look after my mother! pic.twitter.com/dFyzNwVr6x — Bansuri Swaraj (@BansuriSwaraj) August 5, 2020

(Photo credits: @DrSJaishankar | Twitter)