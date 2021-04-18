Dr Singhvi Proud Of Finishing PhD At Cambridge In 2½ Years; Says 'food There Was Trauma'

In the latest episode of ‘Legal Eagle' with Republic TV’s Executive Editor - Law & Governance Rhythm Bhardwaj, Senior Advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi sheds light on his life at Cambridge and his journey of completing post-graduation as well as PhD at the esteemed Trinity college of the United Kingdom. Singhvi called it an instructive experience at Cambridge as it was rare for any academician to have completed degrees as well as PhD from the same university.

“I even got married in the final year and my elder son was born there. I even had a marriage accommodation there. It taught me the different facets of Cambridge life. It is still the most beautiful town, almost a fairy-tale. If you become so used to Cambridge, you become unfit for the world,” he stated.

Singhvi recalled that he was able to supplement his income during his final years by supervising undergraduates at the university. If one is qualified, Cambridge and Oxford allow students to teach undergraduates, he said.

“It is very instructive and a highly interactive experience as we have only 4 or 5 students. Being the finest colleges of Oxford and Cambridge, Trinity was very well-stocked with teachers and tutors. So, I got a supervision job at St John’s, the adjacent college,” he said.

The Congress leader recalled that Dr Manmohan Singh pursued his higher education at St. John’s college. “After teaching there for nearly a year, I had to return to India. I was getting too set in the life of an academic,” he added.

Abhishek Singhvi spoke highly of his recently published PHD, which runs into 2 lakh words and was completed in 2½ years. He described the work as a hardcore legal research textbook. “Even after 30 pieces of research on that subject of emergency powers, there is no other work of comparative perspective,” he stated.

'Everyone was against my decision of doing PhD'

During the course of interaction, Singhvi recalled his struggles to complete PhD at Cambridge amidst opposition from many of his family members and friends.

“Everyone, except one person, was against my decision of doing PhD at Cambridge, including my father who is LNM Harvard PHD Coronel. He said, you have got a Law degree, now start practising, as it is a vocational subject. That enhanced my insecurities. But my mother, who has no relation with Law, said I should be allowed to complete what I have started; so I stuck with it. And I am so glad I did,” the senior advocate said.

'Vegetarian food at Cambridge was a nightmare'

Despite being a fairy-tale land, food offered at Cambridge was no less than trauma for Abhishek Singhvi, who was a pure vegetarian. He recalled that on the first night of eating at the common hall, all he could eat was mashed potatoes.

“It gets horrible after you eat it for more than 2 days. With time, they became more considerate and started adding peas as they did not have many options for vegetarians,” Singhvi said.

The Congress leader said, he soon started cooking dishes like rice and dal to cope with the situation. “Today there is a norm of vegetarianism, but that was not the situation back then. Slowly I started cooking dishes like rice, rajma and dal. Then I had friends who were partial vegetarians. We almost burned down a kitchen trying to make papad once,” he said.