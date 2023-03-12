Dr Srinivasan Ramananthan Elaborates On Symptoms Of H3N2 Influenza Virus & Spike In Cases

The Head of the Department of Critical Care Medicine, Lilavati Hospital, Dr. Srinivasan Ramananthan while speaking to Republic Media Network revealed how the Influenza virus has increased the number of hospitalisations in the country. Stating that the number of cases has witnessed a sharp rise, Dr. Srinivasan said that many pneumonia patients are requiring hospitalisation. Terming the infection caused by H3N2 less serious than the infection caused by COVID virus, he said that almost everyone in the country is suffering from cough and cold.

Q: A lot of people are saying that this is a seasonal infection, but many people are suffering from respiratory problems. Can you please tell us, what are the symptoms that are being seen recently and what is the situation in the ICU?

Ans: After COVID, this is like a phase that we are observing for almost a month now. The spike in the number of cases recently is phenomenally high. This time we are seeing that a lot of pneumonia patients are requiring hospitalisation, which is very unusual. The viral infection, mostly Influenza, is spreading at a higher rate and requires hospitalisation.”

“The infection spreading recently obviously does not have the mortality rate like that of H1N1 or COVID virus. But in the last month, almost everyone in the country was suffering from cough and cold. People are also suffering from problems related to the respiratory system," he added.