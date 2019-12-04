Dr Swamy Predicts 'he Can Be Sent Back To Jail On A New Case' After Chidambaram Gets Bail

Stating that trial is the final decision on the INX media case, BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy, on Wednesday said that the investigation has been completed in the CBI and ED's case against former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media scam. Listing the various cases against Chidamabaram, he added that there may be a new case that could land him up in jail again. Chidambaram walked out of Tihar jail after 106 days when the Supreme Court granted him bail.

'Maybe in and out of jail' : Dr Swamy

"Trial is the final decision. I know all the investigation has been completed. But that does not mean a new case cannot be filed against him and he can be sent back to jail on a new case. I believe there are seven pending cases against him in the courts. So it is an extraordinary amount of time for him to be in jail. I hope he understands, that if he tampers he will probably go back to jail. There is still Aircel-Maxis, Air India purchase, and other cases. I think he will just be going in and out of jail," he said in conversation to Republic TV.

SC grants bail to Chidambaram

Earlier in the day, Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram were granted bail, 106 days after being arrested in the INX Media case. Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court said that even if there is an allegation of grave offenses, bail cannot be denied. The Supreme Court also directed Chidambaram to pay a bail amount of Rs 2 Lakh.

The Court also barred Chidambaram from talking to the media about the case. He was not allowed to travel outside India without prior permission of the court. He was directed he should not temper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses.

Chidambaram's ED-CBI arrest

The 74-year old former Finance Minister who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the CBI's INX Media corruption case, had been denied bail by the Delhi High Court stating “facts of the case prima facie reveal that” he is the “kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case”. After bail denial, Chidambaram went missing for 27 hours, before he was dramatically arrested by the CBI from his residence. On October 18, the CBI had filed a charge sheet in the INX Media scam in a Special court in Delhi, naming both the Chidambarams. After which, he was kept in jail under the ED's INX media case against him till December 4.

INX Media case and Chidambaram

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the Finance Minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance. Indrani turned approver in the case alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval.

