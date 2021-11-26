Dr Verghese Kurien's 100th Birth Anniversary: Amul Pays Tribute To 'Milkman Of India'

To mark the National Milk Day honouring late Chairman Dr Verghese Kurien, Amul, an Indian cooperative dairy company celebrated 100 years of 'the Milkman'. Dr Kurien who is also called 'the father of White Revolution' in the country would have turned 100 on Friday. Verghese Kurien is known for transforming India's Dairy's sector, his contribution made the country the largest milk producer in the world.

'Celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the Milkman of India!' wrote Amul on its Twitter handle.

Who was Dr Verghese Kurien, the Milkman of India?

Born in into a wealthy Syrian Christian family in Kozhikode, Kerala, Dr Kurien was an engineer who had majored in Dairy Engineering. Kurien started his career with the foundation of Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Limited, managed by Tribhuvandas Patel, while stationed in Anand, Gujarat, which became renowned as the Milk Capital of India. Patel urged Kurien to support the growing business with technical support as he packed his things to leave, and those few months changed Kurien's life and the lives of hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers.

Kurien has been recognised with Ramon Magsaysay Award, Wateler Peace Prize, World Food Prize, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, among other honours. Kurien transformed the sector and was an idealistic experimentalist. It was the milkman who had instrumented the 'Amul girl' ad campaign (advertising with a bigger public message) which became one of the longest-running for decades. Dr Kurien believed that learning should never end and as a result, he ended up receiving 15 honorary degrees from various colleges throughout the world during his fifty-year career. He died on September 9, 2012, at the age of 90, in a hospital in Nadiad, near Anand, following a brief illness.

On November 26, 2019, Amul had launched the National Milk Day Bike Rally campaign in his honour which focused on inspiring young Indians to discover the true objectives of their lives.