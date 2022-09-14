Dramatic Protest Against Potholes, Man Rolls On Udupi Highway To Highlight Apathy; WATCH

Nityananda Olakadu, a social worker and civic committee member rolled on potholes to highlight the pathetic condition of the roads in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Tuesday.

In the visuals accessed by Republic, Olakadu can be seen doing 'Urulu Seve' on the potholed and muddy road at the Indrali Bridge on Udupi-Manipal National Highway in the city. Notably, 'Urulu Seve' is a religious practice that involves rolling on the ground around temples.

#BREAKING | Dramatic protest against potholes in Udupi, Karnataka, as a man rolls on a poor stretch of the highway. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/C1YKc3pKI8 — Republic (@republic) September 14, 2022

Dramatic protest against potholes in Udupi

Speaking to PTI, Olakadu said, “Though the tender for the road on the Udupi-Manipal national highway was allotted three years ago, the route is still in a pathetic condition. No one is raising this issue. Thousands of people use this road every day and even the Chief Minister has passed through this stretch.”

“Either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should arrive here for the road to be repaired,” Olakadu told PTI.

Nityananda Olakadu began his protest by breaking a coconut and offering ‘aarti’ to the potholes on the road.

