Dravidar Kazhagam Workers Detained In Chennai For Protesting Against Imposition Of Hindi

The workers of the Dravidar Kazhagam led by their president K Veeramani protesting against the Hindi language row and trying to paint over the Hindi signboards at Egmore railway station, were later detained by the police after the march of the Dravidar Kazhagam workers was organised from the Party HQ to the Egmore railway station. The party workers can be seen wearing black clothes and waiving black flags against the Hindi imposition.

Hindi language controversy: Ajay Devgn Vs Kiccha Sudeep

The debate around the Hindi language has been on for quite some days after Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his views on using Hindi as an alternative to regional language.

During the trailer launch of the Deadliest Gangster ever, Kiccha Sudeep replied to a question, saying, 'Hindi is not a national language.' His remark in Kannada, loosely translated into English, read, "They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.'' This triggered a twitter war between Devgn and Sudeep, when Ajay Devgn tweeted and said, "If Hindi is not our national language, then why would you release your films dubbed in Hindi too. Hindi was, is and will continue to remain the national language of India," However, the controversy later got resolved between the two actors.

The language row continues to get reactions from all corners. On April 28, too, pro-Kannada organisations protested against the 'imposition' of Hindi by the government in non-Hindi-speaking states. The situation had to be tamed by the police by detaining the activists present at the protest site.

Amit Shah's push for adopting Hindi as an alternative to regional languages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's push for using Hindi as an alternative to regional languages stirred a national debate in the country. Amit Shah informed the parliamentary official language committee during its 37th meeting and said, “Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages.” He also suggested openness of inducting words from other regional languages to be adopted in Hindi to make the language more flexible.

This was not well received by many Chief Ministers in the south. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin reacting sharply to Union Minister Shah's statement and said, "We've been the voice against the imposition of Hindi in various exams including railway, postal department, etc. The home minister should immediately withdraw his statement and I strongly condemn it."

Image: ANI