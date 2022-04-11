DRDO & Indian Army Successfully Flight-test Anti-tank Guided Missile ‘Helina’ In Pokhran

On Monday, an Anti-Tank Guided Missile ‘HELINA’ was successfully launched from high-altitude ranges from an indigenously-developed helicopter, officials said, as per ANI. The exercise was part of user validation trials for the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) third generation 'fire and forget' class missiles. Teams from the DRDO, the Army, and the Air Force conducted the flight test.

The missile was successfully fired, engaging a simulated tank target at the Pokhran desert ranges, during flight trials from an indigenously-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). An Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) working in the 'Lock on Before Launch' mode guides the missile, according to ANI.

Indigenously developed #ATGM #HELINA was successfully flight-tested from a helicopter at high-altitude ranges, today.

The flight-test was jointly conducted by the teams of scientists of @DRDO_India, #IndianArmy and the #IndianAirForce

HELINA was intended and built for incorporation on armed versions of the ALH and has a maximum range of seven kilometres.

According to a Ministry of Defence press release, “In continuation to validation trials conducted at Pokhran, proof of efficacy at high altitudes paves the way for its integration on ALH. The trials were witnessed by senior Army commanders and senior scientists of DRDO.”

Defence Min Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO & Indian Army

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the DRDO and the Indian Army on their joint success. Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of the DRDO, praised the teams for their outstanding performance under difficult conditions.

DRDO developed Man-portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

On January 11, 2022, DRDO had conducted a successful flight test of the indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile. DRDO's spokesperson, A. Bharat Bhushan Babu had earlier informed that it is a low weight, fire and forget missile and can be launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with a thermal site.

It was also informed in the official statement released by DRDO that the test was successful as the missile met all the mission objectives by destroying its designated target and validating the minimum range successfully.

Final deliverable configuration of Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile #MPATGM flight tested successfully by @DRDO_India today. The indigenously developed anti tank missile is low weight, fire & forget missile launched from a man portable launcher integrated w/ thermal site. pic.twitter.com/I7IpJbKrqc — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) January 11, 2022

BrahMos - India's new supersonic cruise missile

Recently, India's new supersonic cruise missile was developed under the joint venture 'BrahMos' and the collaboration between DRDO and Russia's rocket designer, NPOM. Earlier in December 2021, the Defence Minister had said that BrahMos cruise missiles will provide India with the necessary deterrence against India's enemies as it is capable of covering a range of 290 km at speeds up to 2.8-2 Mach speed. The missile was test-fired at the maximum range and destroyed a target ship with extreme precision.

Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely. @indiannavy @BrahMosMissile#SashaktBharat#AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/BbnazlRoM4 — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 11, 2022

Republic Media Network earlier reported that Union Minister Rajnath Singh had reflected on the missile development and said, "The BrahMos missile and other weapons we are manufacturing are not to attack any other country. It has never been the character of India to attack any other country or grab even an inch of the land of any country." Meanwhile, he congratulated those involved in BrahMos' test firing and hailed the mission readiness of the Indian Navy.

The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful team work of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile. https://t.co/MeddXACp1q — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 11, 2022

