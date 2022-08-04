DRDO & Indian Army Successfully Test-fire Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles

In an intriguing update, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army on August 4 test-fired indigenously-developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, with support of Armoured Corps Centre & School (ACC&S) in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. For the successful performance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hailed both DRDO and the Indian Army.

In the visuals accessed, the missiles successfully defeated the targets at two different ranges. "The all-indigenous Laser Guided ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles," informed the Defence Ministry.

This missile has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun. "With today’s trials, consistency of ATGM’s capability to engage targets from min to max range has been established successfully," the Ministry of Defence added in an official statement.

DRDO, Indian Army Successfully Test-Fire Laser-guided ATGM

This comes two months after both the DRDO and the Indian Army successfully tested indigenously-developed anti-tank guided missile at KK range in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar on June 29. According to the Defence Ministry, the ATGM was successfully test-fired from the Arjun battle rank at the KK range.

The Defence Ministry’s statement further noted that engaging the targets at lower ranges is a challenge due to the dimensional constraints of tank-launched ATGMs, which has been successfully accomplished by the ATGM for the Arjun tank. "With the trial, the ATGM's capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established. Earlier, the trials have been successful for maximum range," it further mentioned.

Image: ANI