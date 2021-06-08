DRDO Chief Speaks To Republic, Says PM Has Ordered 850 Oxygen Plants To Be Set Up By July

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 virus, several government organizations came out in support to get the nation out of the crisis, one such organization is Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that has worked tirelessly to enhance India's health infrastructure. DRDO Chairman spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Tuesday morning and spoke about the organization's complete hustle against the COVID-19 pandemic and steps taken to augment the strength of the defence force. DRDO under the PM Cares fund has procured 1.5 lakhs portable cylinders and 850 oxygen plants which will be functional by July end.

Dr Satheesh Reddy highlighted that the PM Cares fund has sanctioned funds for several medical facilities required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Under the directions of the Government, we have established hospitals in several Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and capital Delhi cities, and currently one project is underway in Assam. PM has sanctioned, through PM Care fund, 1.5 lakhs portable cylinders which are of small 10-liter cylinder with both manual and automatic regulator in which oxygen can be automatically adjusted," added Dr Reddy.

The chairman further added that the project is currently under development, which will be of great use for COVID patients at their homes, in quarantine centres, COVID care centres, and even in hospitals for a long time.

Hospitals established by DRDO through PM Cares fund

According to G. Satheesh Reddy, DRDO has till now established hospitals in Delhi, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Lucknow Varanasi Gandhinagar, Rishikesh, and Haridwar within a short period of time while the hospital in Guwahati is expected to start functioning in a day or two. The first hospital was established in Delhi with 500 ICU beds and all the COVID facilities, detailed the chairman.

2-Deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) advancement

While speaking about 2-DG's advancement by DRDO, the chairman revealed that Dr. Reddy's laboratories where clinical trials were held have ramped up the production and about 10 to 12000 sachets are now getting produced each day with plans of taking the manufacturing unit to lakhs this month. Post-that the drug will be sent to the hospitals across the country. The new COVID drug 2-DG which has been approved by DCGI in May after clinical trials on 330 patients has proved the signs of improvements including fast recovery and fewer oxygen requirements, mentioned DRDO Chairman.

On Oxygen generation plants

The DRDO Chief enlightened that under PM Cares fund 850 oxygen plants have been set up and the Prime Minister has ordered the project to be ready by July end. These plants carry a capacity of 960 litres per minute and also 500 litres per minute, both developed by DRDO industries and CSIR development industries. The funding for the side preparation process including a decision on platform, location, and shelter has also been provided by PM Cares.

New techniques for defence force

Apart from the COVID assistance, the organization is also developing many technologies whether it is aircraft, missiles, torpedos, radars, sonars, and guns, added Dr Reddy. He also hinted upon soon to be launched world's longest-range gun that is being developed for the Indian Army and manufactured by Bharat Forge and Tata Power SED. Lastly, the Chairman expressed happiness over Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) 83 orders that have come as a major boost for aeronautics in the country and it will also pave a way for future aeronautics development.