DRDO Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Nuclear Capable Agni Prime Ballistic Missile

Why you're reading this: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a significant milestone as it successfully conducted the flight test of Agni Prime, a new-generation ballistic missile with nuclear capabilities. The test, which took place on Wednesday, occurred from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on the night of June 7.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Agni Prime has been specifically developed as a successor to the operational Agni-I and Agni-II missiles.

The development of Agni Prime is a crucial step in enhancing India's strategic deterrence capabilities.

The recent test was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users following three successful developmental trials.

Agni-P to provide detterence against China, Pakistan

With the primary objective of addressing potential threats from Pakistan and China, the development of Agni Prime is a crucial step in enhancing India's strategic deterrence capabilities. The recent test marked a major achievement, as it was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users following three successful developmental trials. The test reaffirmed the accuracy and reliability of the system.

#DRDOUpdates | First Pre Induction night launch of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime was successfully conducted off the coast of Odisha on 07 June 2023. https://t.co/gdkZozarng#Atmanirbharbharat @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/26Zj2rBkON — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 8, 2023

To gather vital flight data throughout the missile's trajectory, a comprehensive range of instrumentation systems, including Radar, Telemetry, and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems, were strategically deployed at different locations. This included the deployment of two down-range ships at the terminal point. The Defence Ministry highlighted these significant measures in a statement, emphasising the meticulousness of the testing process.

Agni missile series: A testament to India's defence capabilities

The Agni missile series belongs to a family of medium to intercontinental-range ballistic missiles. The first missile in the Agni series, Agni-I, underwent development and testing in 1989 under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGDMP). Over the years, multiple versions of the missile have been developed, culminating in Agni-V, an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) with an extended range capability.

Currently, the DRDO is actively working on the development of Agni-VI, another ICBM with an impressive projected range of 11,000-12,000 kilometres. Agni Prime (Agni-P) adds to this formidable missile series, aiming to further enhance India's defence capabilities. The development of Agni Prime began in 2016 when reports emerged about DRDO's efforts to create a successor to Agni-I, known as Agni-1P. This successor incorporates advanced technologies from Agni-IV and Agni-V, showcasing the continuous evolution and improvement of India's ballistic missile arsenal.

The name "Agni" is derived from the Sanskrit word for fire, symbolising the missile's powerful and destructive capabilities. The successful flight test of Agni Prime marks a significant achievement for DRDO and reinforces India's commitment to strengthening its defence preparedness. This technological advancement enhances the nation's deterrence capability and underscores its resolve to maintain a robust defence posture in the face of evolving security challenges.