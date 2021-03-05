DRDO conducts sucessful flight test of SFDR missile system off Odisha coast

The indigenously developed 'Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR)' propulsion-based missile system was successfully flight tested from Interim Teat Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday. According to the information, all subsystems including "ground booster, separation of the ground booster and Nozzle-less-booster performance" have performed satisfactorily.

DRDO carried out the first SFDR propulsion technology flight test in May 2018. However, in February 2019, the Ministry of Defence had flight-tested the second indigenously developed ‘Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR)’ propulsion-based missile system from ITR in Odisha. "Missile was guided to high altitude to simulate aircraft release conditions and subsequently nozzle-less-booster was ignited. SFDR-based missile accelerated to achieve ramjet Mach number successfully," the Ministry had said.

What is Ramjet technology?

A ramjet is a form of an air-breathing jet engine that helps the aircraft to move by restricting the movements of major parts of the engine. It also draws in air to a particular passage so that the air can be compressed for combustion. This helps in moving the vehicle up to the speed from where it starts generating thrust. The range of this missile is 100-200 km.

The successful flight test of SFDR propulsion technology will lead to the development of more indigenous propulsion-based missile systems (long-range air-to-air missiles) in India. DRDO is continuously developing advanced missiles. Last month, the DRDO tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from a static vertical launcher in the Integrated Test Range (ITR), off the Odisha coast at Chandipur. However, in January this year, the Akash New Generation missile was successfully launched off the coast of Odisha.

