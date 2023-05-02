DRDO Conducts Trial Of Vertical Shaft-based Underground Facility For Ammunition Storage

A vertical shaft-based underground ammunition storage facility has been devised and built by a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab in Delhi. This makes it possible for blast impacts to be dissipated vertically and upward, greatly decreasing the blast effect on nearby utilities. On April 30, 2023, the design validation testing for this subterranean ammo storage structure was completed successfully.



The Indian military forces were in attendance during the bombing trial. In one of the chambers, 5000 kg of TNT exploded. It was located in a subterranean building. The Centre of Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) team executed the study with accuracy and the highest level of safety possible.

About the trial of vertical shaft-based underground ammunition storage structure

With the help of this facility, the remaining ones will be fully operational and no damage from an explosion inside will be done to the adjacent chamber. Due to the lack of suitable land, and the necessity of large safety distances for ammunition storage buildings, the armed forces would struggle to store ammunition as needed. When ammunition is stored underground, safety distances are significantly reduced.



The safety distance has been established up to 120 metric tonnes of ammunition storage per chamber based on the outcomes of instrumented trials. The innovative design created has the added benefit of cutting expenses and safety distances in half when compared to existing solutions. Additionally, this design provides greater protection for stored ammunition from aerial attack or sabotage.



The teams engaged in the productive blast trial have been commended by the secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and the chairman of DRDO. According to the statement, the facility may be extensively used by the military to store various sorts of munitions, lowering the need for more acreage. This is in addition to providing enhanced safety of ammunition against aerial attacks, threats or sabotage. The ammunition stored in these shaft-based underground systems will help the armed forces in keeping spare ammunition as well as store more ammunition to face any adversaries that the country may face from the enemy. Also, these shafts will protect from all kinds of blasts and ensure the safety of the troops as well as the ammunition and resources of the armed forces and the country.